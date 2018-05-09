Hundreds take part in annual Slough Together Walk

About 500 walkers assembled in Upton Court Park on Saturday, May 5 to raise money for their chosen charities.

The annual Slough Together Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Slough in partnership with Wexham Park Hospital, saw walkers complete a five mile journey along Jubilee River, the Thames and Eton College.

Sponsorship boosts of £300 were given to groups for having the largest number of people and for raising the greatest sponsorship, with £200 prizes for second place.

The event, which has been running since 2008, also included a barbecue, a bouncy castle, a raffle and more entertainment.

Special guests included the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham).

Collection figures have not yet been counted but Rotary Club president Andrew Paul says he expects the total to beat last year’s £20,000.

“It’s going to be much higher I think this year. It went extraordinarily well,” he said.