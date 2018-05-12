Police commendation presented to SBC community safety partnership manager

A police award recognising those who go above and beyond in their jobs has been given to Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) community safety partnership manager.

Garry Tallett was awarded an Area Commander’s Commendation at a ceremony at Slough and Eton CoE School on Monday, April 30.

He was presented the award by Thames Valley Police (TVP) area commander for Slough Superintendent Sarah Grahame.

TVP commended Mr Tallett for his support of colleagues and his planning and development of the Safer Slough Partnership.

“His actions are in the highest traditions of the public service demonstrating professionalism, courage and selflessness, and reflect the principles of the code of ethics,” the commendation said.

Mr Tallett said: “I would like to acknowledge that community safety is a team effort, with much of the work we do happening behind the scenes.

“So thank you to all who contribute and I am really pleased to receive this commendation.”

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “This commendation is extremely well deserved.

“Having worked closely with Garry, it is abundantly clear that he has made a huge contribution to the council and the Safer Slough Partnership over the past few years.”