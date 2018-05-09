Police appeal to trace 'significant' witness to Slough assault

05:23PM, Wednesday 09 May 2018
A woman in her 40s was assaulted outside West Central Apartments in Stoke Road, Slough on Sunday (May 6).
The incident happened at around 3.45am and during which a woman was assaulted by a man.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and would like to trace the man they believe intervened and witnessed the incident.
Detective Constable Graham Bowyer from the Slough Investigation Hub, said: “The man we are looking for might be able to assist our investigation. He was with two other men and all three left in silver taxi. If this was you, please call us on the non-emergency number 101.
Mariusz Dziubak, 36, of Shackleton Road, Slough has been charged with burglary, theft and assault. He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on June 4.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Our editorial team is here throughout the night, bringing you the latest news from the local election count for Slough.
Top Ten Articles
An 11-year-old boy’s birthday meal ended in disaster after his mother was carjacked outside the Toby Carvery in Langley.
Accusations that a Burnham man is fraudulently claiming to be a Northern Ireland and Falklands veteran are the work of ‘malicious Facebook trolls’, he has said.