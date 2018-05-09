Police appeal to trace 'significant' witness to Slough assault

A woman in her 40s was assaulted outside West Central Apartments in Stoke Road, Slough on Sunday (May 6).

The incident happened at around 3.45am and during which a woman was assaulted by a man.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and would like to trace the man they believe intervened and witnessed the incident.

Detective Constable Graham Bowyer from the Slough Investigation Hub, said: “The man we are looking for might be able to assist our investigation. He was with two other men and all three left in silver taxi. If this was you, please call us on the non-emergency number 101.

Mariusz Dziubak, 36, of Shackleton Road, Slough has been charged with burglary, theft and assault. He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on June 4.