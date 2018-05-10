Ex Slough council employee sentenced for housing fraud

A former employee of Slough Borough Council has been given two custodial sentences for failing to declare her ownership of a property when accepting a tenancy with the council and then going on to apply for the Right to Buy scheme.

Farah Qadir, formally of Oban Court, Slough, had taken on a tenancy with the council in February 2014, and did not declare part ownership of a property in Maple Crescent.

The 27-year-old was employed by the council as a customer service advisor when she applied to the housing register for accommodation.

She then went on to make an application under the Right to Buy scheme in May 2017 without declaring her ownership of Maple Crescent.

Qadir pleaded guilty on March 27 at Reading Crown Court for two counts of dishonestly making a false representation to Slough Borough Council contrary to section 2 of The Fraud Act 2006.

At the sentencing on Thursday, May 3, Qadir received two 12 month custodial sentences to run concurrently, suspended for 18 months.

She was also told to pay £600 costs and told to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

The property has been returned to council’s housing stock.

Cllr Pavitar K Mann, cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “The council is determined to stamp out fraud and will not hesitate to prosecute housing cheats. I hope this case will act as a deterrent for anyone thinking they are above the law and can get a council property despite owning a home privately.”

“I would like to thank the staff in the housing and corporate fraud teams at the council for bringing about this successful prosecution.”