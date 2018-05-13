Community cohesion group Mustaqbill Future Foundation praised Slough's Mayor

The hard work of a community cohesion group in Slough was recognised by the town’s Mayor, who presented a commemorative plaque at a ceremony on Wednesday, May 9.

The Mustaqbill Future Foundation seeks to strengthen ties between Slough’s many faiths and cultures by holding events and campaigns.

Recent work includes a hate crime awareness campaign, a multi-faith memorial following the Manchester arena bombing, Remembrance Day events, and yoga classes aimed at people from all backgrounds.

The group was commended by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah in her council office in Bath Road in a meeting attended by members of Slough’s Christian, Sikh, Hindu and Muslim communities.

The meeting was also attended by co-chair, trustee and Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Mayoress Margaret Lenton, Mayor Cllr John Lenton.

The Mayor said: “I’m very proud to be the mayor of this town where all the communities are living very happily together and celebrating their diversity and celebrating their events together.”

Attendees discussed how a protest by the English Defence League in Slough in 2014 actually brought the town’s cultural groups closer together.

