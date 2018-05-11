Slough named Town of the Year at Thames Valley Property Awards

The title of Town of the Year was awarded to Slough at this year’s Thames Valley Property Awards, beating Bracknell and Oxford.

The Thames Valley Property Awards, run by The Business Magazine, celebrates the best of business and property innovation in the region.

This year’s ceremony was held on Thursday, May 3 at Ascot Racecourse.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) leader Councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “I’m delighted Slough has won this prestigious award.

“This recognises the incredible investment that has been made, and continues to be made, in our town; the new homes and offices, the infrastructure improvements, the new and improved school buildings, The Curve, Arbour Park, the new and improved leisure facilities and open spaces and innovative and forward thinking partnerships.

“Slough is the youngest, most diverse and most productive place in the UK and, just last month, we were named the second most connected small city and the eighth most business-friendly small city in the whole of Europe.”

In October the town was named best place to work in the UK by Glassdoor.

Cllr Swindlehurst added: “Slough is a working town and the council and our partners are working hard together to ensure our future is bright for our residents and local businesses alike.”

SBC economic development manager Simon Hall said: “Our partnerships with businesses such as Landid, Ashby, Segro, U&I, and Slough Urban Renewal are key to the town’s present and future and it is these strong relationships mean we share the effort and obviously share this success.”