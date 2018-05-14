Visitors enjoy Royal Wedding themed arts and crafts at The Curve

Families and children enjoyed a Royal Wedding themed arts and crafts session at The Curve on Saturday (May 12).

The day was organised as part of The Curve club and more than 20 children took part throughout the day.

The club has been going for around two years and runs events at the venue every week.

Assistant Curve supervisor, Edward Keating said: “We’re pleased with how it went, we always are really.

“We just wanted to get people excited about the wedding.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to our events.”