Godolphin Infant School renamed 'Phoenix Infant Academy' following pupil vote

As Slough warmed up for its elections this month, so did pupils at Godolphin Infant School, who learnt about democracy in class before voting for a new school name.

Headteacher Kevin Oakley was asked by the school’s councillors, an elected group of students, about the possibility of changing the school’s name.

The idea was floated with the Warrington Avenue school’s senior leadership who agreed it was the right time to make a change, having made great improvements after an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating in 2014.

The school upgraded to a ‘requires improvement’ rating in November 2016 and was praised for ‘ensuring swift further improvement’ after a monitoring visit in November last year.

On Friday, May 4, Thames Valley Police area commander for Slough Sarah Grahame visited Godolphin School to cast the first vote for a new school name.

Out of four choices, narrowed down from suggestions from parents, governors, residents, staff and pupils, the school chose the name Phoenix Infant Academy.

Mr Oakley said: “We felt very strongly that the children were the driving force behind this with the aspiration that one day a grandparent will be explaining proudly to their grandchild — on their first day of school — how they were part of the naming process.”

The school announced the result at a special assembly on Friday, May 11.