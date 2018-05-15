Women from Slough attend unveiling of suffragist statue in London

The unveiling of a statue in Parliament Square commemorating the life of suffragist Millicent Fawcett was attended by members of Slough Youth Parliament last month.

A total of 12 female youth representatives were joined by six female volunteers from Slough based youth charity Aik Saath and a group from Slough’s Women’s Forum, following an invitation from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The unveiling on Tuesday, April 24 of the first statue of a woman in Parliament Square, was followed by poetry readings, musical performances, and speeches from the statue’s campaigner Caroline Criado Perez OBE, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Member of UK Youth Parliament for Slough Alaa Fawaz, 16, from Herschel Grammar School, said: “The atmosphere was quite amazing. It really made me feel powerful.

“It made me think this could be you — you could be bringing about change, just like this phenomenal woman.”