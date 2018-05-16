Mother from Slough laid down on railway tracks with 10-year-old son, inquest hears

An inquest heard how a mother-of-three from Slough jumped onto the tracks with her 10-year-old son at Slough Railway station and lay down, waiting for a train to hit them.

Rubina Khan, 46, of Oatlands Drive died on September 23, 2014 after she and her youngest son, Amaar Khan were hit by a train at high speed.

The resumed inquest into their death started at Reading Town Hall yesterday (Tuesday) and will continue today.

Evidence from mental health professionals during the inquest suggests that Mrs Khan became increasingly erratic and depressed after hearing that her estranged husband of several years wanted to return to the UK to rebuild their marriage.

A statement from her long term friend Eram Shamsi said that Mrs Khan felt ‘under enormous pressure’ from her in-laws to reconcille her relationship with Jahinger Khan, who had lived in Pakistan since 2005.

Between June 2014 and the date of her death she was prescribed anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs.

She was admitted to Prospect Park Hospital in early July after self-harm attempts.

The inquest heard how she was angry that he family had called the mental health crisis team, fearing the stigma attached to mental health services.

Mrs Khan was re-admitted to the hospital for a longer time between late July and August after tying a cord around her neck, the inquest heard.

A statement from Mrs Khan’s oldest son, Humza Khan, said mental health staff did not take all of their concerns seriously enough.

He accused some mental health staff of succumbing to ‘cultural stereotypes’ about emotional pressure surrounding marriage.

Dr Raja Nararajan of Prospect Park Hospital said relevant risk assessments were carried out and that Mrs Khan acted calmly while in hospital, but admits providing extra information on the exact nature of Mrs Khan’s self harm on her discharge letter would have been useful for GPs.

The inquest continues.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the Samaritans can offer 24-hour support to those struggling to cope or feeling emotional distress. Call 116 123.