Inquest hears how mother committed suicide and unlawfully killed son at Slough Railway Station

An inquest has heard how mental health services could not have prevented the suicide of a mother-of-three from Slough who led her 10-year-old son onto the track at Slough Railway Station.

Rubina Khan, 46, of Oatlands Drive died on September 23, 2014 after she and her youngest son, Amaar Khan were hit by a train travelling at 90 mph.

The inquest, held at Reading Town Hall yesterday (Tuesday) and today, heard how Mrs Khan whispered into her son’s ear before stepping onto the tracks and lying down with him.

Mrs Khan had been admitted twice to Prospect Park Hospital between July and August after attempting self harm in front of her family, who she was living with at the time.

The inquest heard how Mrs Khan told mental health professionals she started feeling anxious around June 2014, after hearing Jahinger Khan, her estranged husband who had lived in Pakistan for the past six years, intended to come to the UK to reconcile their marriage.

The inquest heard how Mrs Khan told professionals she felt pressured by family members to work on the arranged marriage, but senior coroner for Berkshire Peter Bedford said he saw no evidence of this.

He said despite communication issues between mental health staff, the Manor Park Medical Centre and family members and the lack of extensive details on Mrs Khan’s self harm being shared with her GP, professionals could not have prevented her death.

The inquest heard how Mrs Khan never expressed any intent to commit suicide and at no point was considered a risk to her child.

Children’s social services were never told of Mrs Khan’s hospitalisation, the inquest heard.

Mr Bedford noted that Mrs Khan’s oldest son, Humza Khan, who was at the inquest, said her mother acted more calmly around professionals and often behaved more alarmingly around her family.

However Prospect Park’s Dr Raja Nararajan said he took this into consideration, speaking with Mrs Khan both in private and with family members.

The inquest heard how Mrs Khan reported feeling better during a home visit Dr Nararajan in August, and had decided to move back in with her husband.

She reported feeling depressed at a GP visit six days before her death and was prescribed a higher dose of antidepressants and referred to talking therapies, but she never expressed suicidal intentions, the inquest heard.

Mr Bedford accepted that Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust had made several changes to ensure professionals shared information faster and more effectively and did not think an additional report on the matter was needed.

He concluded that Mrs Khan had intentionally committed suicide and that her son was unlawfully killed.

Addressing Mr Khan, he said: “This had been a tragic, tragic set of circumstances and I personally apologise that you have had to wait so long for these matters to be concluded at this inquest.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the Samaritans can offer 24-hour support to those struggling to cope or feeling emotional distress. Call 116 123.