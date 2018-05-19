Cherry Orchard Allotment holders celebrate accessible raised beds

Allotment holders celebrated the opening of newly refurbished raised beds at Cherry Orchard, which will make it easier for disabled and elderly people to grow their own produce.

The refurbished beds came about after volunteers from Morgan Sindall and Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) were working on the Stoke Road site in late 2016.

Morgan Sindall have since helped the Stoke Road and District Allotment and Garden Association with general maintenance, spraying weeds and overgrowth, painting blocks, replacing the soil capping and adding top soil to beds.

The company’s volunteers have now refurbished and raised 12 beds.

Trevor Allen, of the Stoke Road and District Allotment and Garden Association, said: “The beds had stood derelict for many years and we were, as an association keen to see them in use by disabled people.

“The restoration work means that they can be made available to people who are currently denied the opportunity to grow their own produce.”

The beds feature drinking water nearby and shelter for inclement weather.

Five mini-allotments are set to be developed for more able bodied people which will be alongside the disabled beds.