Over 70 per cent of breast screening invitations accepted in East Berkshire 

A total of 72 per cent of women took up screening invitations at the East Berkshire Breast Screening Unit in 2016/17, according to NHS figures.

Of the 15,616 women who were screened in East Berkshire, 5 per cent were referred for further assessment of a potential cancer.

Small cancers of less than 15mm were detected in two women out of every 1,000 at their first screening.

Women who had attended more than one screening in the last five years had a small cancer rate of three per 1,000.

East Berkshire met the 70 per cent uptake target for accepted invitations.

A report published in February by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Breast Cancer found ‘unacceptable differences at every level of geography’ between local breast cancer units.

Uptake rates vary across the country, from 80 per cent in north Nottinghamshire to 61 per cent in the west London unit.

"While such differences remain, this country cannot hope to meet the government's ambition of delivering world-class cancer outcomes for all,” the report adds.

These figures come after recent revelations that an NHS computer error from 2009 may have resulted in the deaths of up to 270 women who did not receive screening invitations.