Slough Borough Council set to move to town centre

11:44AM, Tuesday 22 May 2018
Plans to buy a new town centre headquarters for Slough Borough Council (SBC) are expected to be given the go-ahead by cabinet.
At a meeting on Tuesday, May 29, SBC’s cabinet will be asked to approve the purchase of an office complex to house the council’s staff, who are currently based at St Martins Place, Bath Road and Landmark Place, Slough High Street.
The new office may also house other private or public sector organisations.
SBC leader Councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “It has long been our ambition to have the council headquarters in the town centre, easily accessible for people, where they want and need us to be.
“This move will be a boost to the area around the High Street and shows our commitment to regenerating the centre of Slough.
“The Curve was the first step in the town centre regeneration, this is the second and it is once again the council taking it, encouraging and paving the way for private sector developers to follow.”
If approved, the purchase is expected to take place in the summer with teams potentially moving in early 2019.
Cllr Swindlehurst added: “This move will speed up the internal and external transformation of the council, is linked closely with our regeneration strategy and will make energy and carbon savings.
“But most of all it will put us in the centre of the town, in the heart of Slough — easily reached, and central to all residents.”
Councillors are also expected to approve plans for St Martins Place to be converted to more than 60 social housing apartments for people on the housing register in need of temporary accommodation and key workers.
Cllr Swindlehurst added: “The lack of temporary accommodation in Slough has become more and more pressing as more people declare themselves as homeless, find they are priced out of the rental market or unable to buy a property of their own.”
Paul Janik
16:04, 22 May 2018
Swindle's said preferred choice is almost double the floor space size of St Martin's Place and far too luxurious for councillors and council staff. The decision has already been made in private - with the press and public excluded - attended by selected Labour councillors. Transparency and openness ???
be_ transparent
14:02, 22 May 2018
‘Easily accessible for people’ - well yes yet another new council palace just after spending a small fortune on doing up the previous one at our expense, so I guess that was another massive waste of our money ? Anyone who has ever tried to get anything done in the council knows that ‘accessible’ is not about the physical location of the office, but about what happens when you get there and the attitude of your council officials. The council offices may be ‘open’ on a Saturday - but you just try and get anything but the simplest task done and you will rapidly discover no one is there to help. Putting the offices in the town centre is a facade to fool people that the council is ready to listen and assist you - nothing could be further from the truth ! Oh and don’t even dream of a response to an email unless you file a corporate complaint !!!
