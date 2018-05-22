Slough Borough Council set to move to town centre

Plans to buy a new town centre headquarters for Slough Borough Council (SBC) are expected to be given the go-ahead by cabinet.

At a meeting on Tuesday, May 29, SBC’s cabinet will be asked to approve the purchase of an office complex to house the council’s staff, who are currently based at St Martins Place, Bath Road and Landmark Place, Slough High Street.

The new office may also house other private or public sector organisations.

SBC leader Councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “It has long been our ambition to have the council headquarters in the town centre, easily accessible for people, where they want and need us to be.

“This move will be a boost to the area around the High Street and shows our commitment to regenerating the centre of Slough.

“The Curve was the first step in the town centre regeneration, this is the second and it is once again the council taking it, encouraging and paving the way for private sector developers to follow.”

If approved, the purchase is expected to take place in the summer with teams potentially moving in early 2019.

Cllr Swindlehurst added: “This move will speed up the internal and external transformation of the council, is linked closely with our regeneration strategy and will make energy and carbon savings.

“But most of all it will put us in the centre of the town, in the heart of Slough — easily reached, and central to all residents.”

Councillors are also expected to approve plans for St Martins Place to be converted to more than 60 social housing apartments for people on the housing register in need of temporary accommodation and key workers.

Cllr Swindlehurst added: “The lack of temporary accommodation in Slough has become more and more pressing as more people declare themselves as homeless, find they are priced out of the rental market or unable to buy a property of their own.”