Slough Immigration Aid Unit takes part in sponsored walk

Three walkers representing the Slough Immigration Aid Unit (SIAU) joined thousands of people in a 10km sponsored walk through London on Monday, May 21, raising money for legal advice.

Monday marked the 14th annual London Legal Support Trust sponsored walk.

More than £800,000 was raised from last year’s event to support people in need of legal advice in London and the South East.

SIAU has raised more than £900 from this year’s walk, all of which will go directly to its own funds.

SIAU is a charity which advises and represents people with problems caused by immigration, nationality and refugee law and practice who cannot afford alternative representation.

Chair of trustees Sue Shutter said: “In the last year we advised over 500 people and families and took on 37 of their cases.

“We expect the demand to be even greater in the future, as people are worried about proving their status, the effects of Brexit or changes in immigration rules and we need to raise money to survive.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=SIA18&pageUrl=7 to donate.