Arbour Vale School holds World Day

A rich tapestry of languages and cultures was brought to Arbour Vale School as part of the World Day for Cultural Diversity on Monday.

Throughout last week, students at the special educational needs school were given lessons in several languages including French, Polish, Spanish, Urdu, Romanian, Hindi, British Sign Language and more.

Teachers taught their own native tongues.

The Farnham Road school’s head of global learning Sidonie Garcia said: “The fact that they were being taught by native speakers from those countries, there was the language aspect but also the cultural aspect, people could ask questions.

“If you walk in the corridor you hear ‘bounjour’ and ‘ciao’, there was a really good exchange.”

Students at the also took part in lessons on history, culture and music from all over the world, tried global cuisine and put together presentations on what they had learnt.

The school recapped everything students learnt with a special assembly on Monday, May 21, featuring Greek music and dancing.