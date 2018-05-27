Eden Girls' School opens new £22m campus

A new state-of-the-art campus was opened at Eden Girls’ School last week by a senior Department for Education figure.

The Bath Road building has been occupied by the free school since September 2017.

Eden Girls’ School, a part of the Tauheedul Education Trust, opened in September 2015, operating out of temporary accommodation for its first two years.

On Monday, May 14, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the School System Lord Theodore Agnew performed an opening ceremony, praising the ‘passion and commitment’ of the secondary school’s staff.

The Minister toured around the £22 million development which was previously office accommodation.

It houses a large sports hall complete with three sports courts, a fitness studio, a library and a reflection centre and has a garden, playground and outdoor table tennis facilities.

Lord Agnew met pupils, observed lessons and heard about the school’s charitable and community work.

He said: “The school’s state-of-the-art facilities are befitting of the passion and commitment so clearly on display among teachers and students — so it was an honour to be invited to such a special occasion.”