Video: Police carry out drugs raids in Slough and Windsor

More than 60 police officers carried out drugs raids today (Wednesday) at three properties in Slough and one in Windsor.

A 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Windsor and a 22-year-old woman from Slough were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and a 31-year-old man from Windsor was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

Drugs were seized at properties in Pavilions in Windsor, and Lismore Park in Slough.

TVP’s Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Pierce said: “We will not tolerate those who seek to deal drugs and we are committed to tackling drug supply in Slough.

“This is part of our ongoing Stronghold campaign which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime. Drug dealing will not be tolerated.

“We would ask anyone who is aware of drug dealing or other offences in their community to please report it to us on our non-emergency number 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”