    • Firefighters rescue man trapped in lift in Slough

    Firefighters carried out a lift rescue in Slough last night (Wednesday).

    Crews from Langley Fire Station were called to a residential block of flats in Grove Close at about 9pm.

    A 49-year-old man was trapped inside a lift and crews had to use hydraulic spreaders to prize the doors open.

    An ambulance was called to check the man over.

