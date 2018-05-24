Firefighters rescue man trapped in lift in Slough

10:05AM, Thursday 24 May 2018
Firefighters carried out a lift rescue in Slough last night (Wednesday).
Crews from Langley Fire Station were called to a residential block of flats in Grove Close at about 9pm.
A 49-year-old man was trapped inside a lift and crews had to use hydraulic spreaders to prize the doors open.
An ambulance was called to check the man over.
