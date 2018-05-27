Pets Corner: Brandy at RSPCA Hillingdon

03:00PM, Sunday 27 May 2018
Brandy is a lovely little girl, just longing to be at the centre of someone’s world. This four-year old long-haired Chihuahua came into our care because her owners had too many pets to look after and she is sad and confused to find herself in kennels.
Our little lady is a typical Chihuahua and would benefit from a home with toy dog experience who under-stands the breed. Brandy loves to get out on walks and gets on well with other dogs.
For more information, call RSPCA Hillingdon Branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www.rspcahillingdon
clinic.org.uk.
