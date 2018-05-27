Slough Borough Council event held to encourage more people to cycle

Smoothies made by bicycles were the order of the day at a cycling event in Slough on Wednesday, May 2.

People got to try out all kinds of different bikes at Better By Bike including KMX karts, retro choppers, road bikes, electric bikes and tandems.

There was even a smoothie-making bike at the event at Bath Road Central, which had a blender fixed to the handlebars and linked to the pedals.

Fruit and juice could be dropped in the blender, and the faster the bike's pedals went around the quicker the smoothie was getting ready.

Cllr Martin Carter, cabinet member for planning and transport, said: “We are hoping that Better by Bike might inspire people to make the switch from car to bike, which could ultimately improve the well-being of those living and working in our community and the environment around them.”