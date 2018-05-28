Awards for Slough writers

The talent of four members from a Slough writers group was recognised at the Berkshire Music and Arts Festival.

In it’s fourth year, the festival took place on Saturday, May 12 at The DaVinci Space at Denefield School in Tilehurst, Reading.

Winning first prize and scooping the Nina Whyle Cup in the Short Story competition was Robert Kibble.

His entry A Fallen Soldier of the Great War is about a woman who finds out a secret about her grandfather’s medal.

Michael Pearcy not only took second place with his comedy story, Number Forty-Seven, he also received a Commended award for his futuristic environmental story, A Letter to My Grandson.

Meticulously Planned is a short story about a son returning an artefact his late father stole from the British Museum written by Terry Adlam, who received a Commended award.

A poem about writer’s block titled Catching Pollen in a Beijing Spring won Elaine Simmonds third place in the poetry competition.