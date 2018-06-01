Landmark factory AkzoNobel up for sale

A landmark factory in Slough is being put on the market for sale having been in the town for the best part of a century.

Dutch paint and coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel will be inviting parties to bid for the whole of the former ICI site east of Wexham Road.

The company has been decommissioning the site for some time and the move follows the opening of a high-tech facility in Ashington in Northumberland that will become the new centre of production for its Dulux decorative paints business.

The paint manufacturing plant is also home to the research and development (R&D) arm of the business.

A company spokeswoman said R&D will remain there for at least three years and any

potential buyer will need to buy back or lease back that portion of the property.

In February, the Express reported the AkzoNobel site, the adjoining National Grid site, the Horlicks factory and Langley Business Centre had all been identified for housing as part of Slough Borough Council’s ‘Preferred Spatial Strategy’.

The council says depending on planning, the site could provide space for between 1,000 to 1,400 homes.

However, this drew criticism from Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) who questioned the town’s plans to develop some of Slough’s significant employment sites.

The Dulux Academy in Petersfield Avenue and AkzoNobel’s head office in Wexham Road will not be sold and will remain there.

A statement from AkzoNobel revealed the Ashington factory cost more than 100million Euros and will double the current production of paint to 200million litres a year.

Its new site has a smaller carbon footprint than its older facilities, which include Slough.