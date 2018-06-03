SITE INDEX

    • Slough Borough Council launches 5K fun run

    Pupils from Lynch Hill Primary School helped Slough Borough Council (SBC) launch its 5k fun run at an athletics event hosted by Langley Grammar School last week.

    The 5k fun run is set to take place on the same day as the Slough Half Marathon, on Sunday, October 14.

    The new course starts in Salt Hill Park before

    entering Baylis Park and returning to Salt Hill Park.

    Finishers will receive a medal and goodie bag.

    SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “We are delighted to be bringing a fully inclusive, family-friendly fun run to Slough this year.

    “This fantastic community event is open to residents of all ages and offers families the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy exercising together.”

    Entries cost £5 per adult and £3 per child with a family discount of £10 for two adults and two children.

    Participants can book at https://uk.patronbase. com/TheCurveSlough/Productions/FF/Performances

    Entrants must register between 8.30am and 9am at the Salt Hill tennis courts on the day before a 9.15am start. To volunteer visit www.slough.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-events/volunteering-at-slough-half-marathon.aspx

    • Honestjim

      10:10, 03 June 2018

      What a laugh, I’m a ex pupil from Lynch Hill and now my children go to this wonderful school. Councillor Rob Anderson has never even visited my children’s school or wanted to have anything to do with it. Suddenly, he does. Hilarious electioneering by our local councillor. Does he really think we can’t see through this false quote?

