Slough Borough Council launches 5K fun run

Pupils from Lynch Hill Primary School helped Slough Borough Council (SBC) launch its 5k fun run at an athletics event hosted by Langley Grammar School last week.

The 5k fun run is set to take place on the same day as the Slough Half Marathon, on Sunday, October 14.

The new course starts in Salt Hill Park before

entering Baylis Park and returning to Salt Hill Park.

Finishers will receive a medal and goodie bag.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “We are delighted to be bringing a fully inclusive, family-friendly fun run to Slough this year.

“This fantastic community event is open to residents of all ages and offers families the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy exercising together.”

Entries cost £5 per adult and £3 per child with a family discount of £10 for two adults and two children.

Participants can book at https://uk.patronbase. com/TheCurveSlough/Productions/FF/Performances

Entrants must register between 8.30am and 9am at the Salt Hill tennis courts on the day before a 9.15am start. To volunteer visit www.slough.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-events/volunteering-at-slough-half-marathon.aspx