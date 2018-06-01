Former Rotary Club of Slough president passes away

Keith Cullup, former president and treasurer of the Rotary Club of Slough, has died, aged 84.

Friends and Rotary club members paid tribute to him this week, describing him as a ‘one-off character and a real gentleman’.

He was known for having a great sense of humour and was an admirer of Winston Churchill.

His friends say he had acquired the wartime Prime Minister’s wit, eloquence and obstinacy, as well his cantankerous traits.

Mr Cullup was well known in banking circles, having worked as a manager in Slough High Street.

Ex-colleagues say he was a representative of the Banking Federation, sat at Reading industrial tribunals, and never lost a case.

Former colleagues remember him with affection for fighting the cases.

He enjoyed many managerial appointments during his lengthy career, and worked in a variety of towns, including Aylesbury, High Wycombe, and Slough.

Mr Cullup was a keen Freemason and an accomplished church organist, and travelled the country to play at various churches.

He was friends with the distinguished musician Laurie Holloway and the late singer Marian Montgomery and was chairman of the Montgomery Holloway Music Trust charity.

Slough Rotary Club member David Gould said: “He was a gentleman in every sense of the word and was a very popular man.

“He will be a great loss to Rotary and we will miss him.”

Mr Cullup, born in Peterborough, lived with his wife, Shirley, at Burghfield Common, near Reading.

After retirement he settled in Tetsworth, near Thame, Oxfordshire and joined the Haddenham and District Rotary Club.

He leaves two children from his first marriage.

Slough Rotary Club secretary Robin Weathersbee said Mr Cullup had been a Rotarian for almost 32 years.

He was made president of Rotary Club of Slough in 1996 and was awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship by colleagues.

He frequently joined his former Slough Rotary friends’ trips to the United States and France.