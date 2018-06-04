In pictures: Performers take part in belated International Women's Day celebration

About 3,000 visitors streamed through Slough’s town square on Saturday to see a diverse mix of acts performing on stage.

Organised by the Slough Community Safety Partnership, the event was originally planned to mark International Women’s Day in March but had to be postponed due to bad weather.

The aim of the event was to encourage people, workplaces and communities to be gender inclusive and celebrate the contribution women make in the town.

Slough Mayor, Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea), attended the event. He said: “It’s very important to organise these sorts of events and get the community together and celebrate International Women’s Day.”

A series of music and dance acts ran from 1 -5pm to promote the diverse nature of Slough’s communities.

The Blarney Pilgrims, Ronak’s Bollywood Dance and the Rachel Bennett School of Bellydance were just a few of the acts that performed.

Elite drummers from the Ministry of Dohl played traditional Bhangra music with a western influence, with the youngest performer being three-year-old Rhathan Sihra.

Lynsey Hellewell, commercial and events officer for Slough Borough Council and Nikki Pierce, detective chief inspector for Thames Valley Police, organised the day.

Originally a ‘business and communities’ event, the business aspect did go ahead in March and saw talks given by female entrepreneurs and women working in the private and public sectors.

Nikki also organises International Girls’ Day in October at Upton Court Grammar School, which includes the youth parliament.

She said: “Whatever we’re doing for women we should do for girls.”