Home-Start Slough wins Charity Governance Award

A charity which supports disadvantaged charities in the borough has scooped a prize at the Charity Governance Awards in London.

Home-Start Slough is a service run by three members of staff, supporting six families.

At a ceremony at London’s Clothworkers’ Hall, the team received the Improving Impact award for charities with three staff or fewer.

Its services include helping families with healthy cooking, providing support for post-natal depression, preventing isolation if parents are new to the area, and introducing them to networks.

Volunteers also seek to lessen families’ loads by looking after children, taking them on outings, booking appointments and generally offering support when needed.

The charity is moving into more specialist areas like health inequality and mental health and is providing an emotional first aid course and a service for autistic people.

Home-Start Slough chairman Lesley Michaels said: “We’re absolutely delighted, we’re really pleased.

“It’s good for Berkshire as well as this is a national award.”

A £5,000 prize it received will help the charity support about eight families for about six months.

Visit http://hsslough.co.uk/ for details.