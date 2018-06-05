Carers invited to 'Unsung Heroes' event by Slough Carers Support

Unsung heroes of the borough will be celebrated on Monday, as Slough Carers Support kicks off Carers Week 2018.

The 11,500 carers living in the Slough area are invited to the Unsung Heroes Celebratory Event at the Masonic Centre in Ragstone Road.

Slough Carers Support is part of Slough’s SPACE consortium, led by Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS).

The event, running from 11am to 3.30pm will include keynote speeches from Slough lead for the NHS East Berkshrie Clinical Commissioning Group and Slough Borough Council head of adult social services Alan Sinclair.

There will also be performances from local artists include the SWIPE steel band and interactive sessions from local groups including South Asian arts group Apna Virsa.

Free makeovers and pampering sessions will be provided courtesy of Debenhams.

SCVS CEO Ramesh Kukar said: “At some stage in our lives, we will all become a carer, whether it is for our children, spouse, partner or parent.

“The work carers do, is nothing short of amazing and the amount they save the NHS and Local Authority cannot be underestimated.”

Call 01753 524176 for more information.