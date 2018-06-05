Firefighters issue warnings after attending two kitchen fires in one evening

Firefighters have warned people to keep an eye on their cooking after attending two kitchen fires in Slough on Monday evening.

At 5.39pm, crews from Langley and Windsor fire stations were called to a home in Cheviot Road in Slough who discovered a fire in the kitchen.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a fire extinguisher to tackle the blaze.

The crews, who were at the scene for about an hour, treated a woman for smoke inhalation, before placing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

Benjamin Martin-Stone, an off-duty firefighter, spotted smoke from down the road and heard an alarm going off.

He ran to the flat and met a lady outside who said her kitchen was on fire.

He then went inside to make sure everyone had evacuated, noticed the fire had been started by a chip pan in the oven and reported it.

He said: “In the event of a fire, make sure that you get everyone out of the property and call the emergency services as soon as possible.

“It is important that you don’t try and tackle the fire yourself and don’t put water on a fire started by oil.”

Firefighters were called to a second kitchen fire in the town at 7.30pm.

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were sent to at home on Upton Court Road and were there for about 50 minutes.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

A man was treated for smoke inhalation before being taken care of by SCAS.

Station Manager Mike Humphries said: “When you’re in the kitchen make sure you don’t get distracted and leave cooking unattended.”

He urged residents to keep ovens, hobs and grills clean to prevent a build up of grease and oil.

He added: “Often cooking fire safety can be underestimated, but these two incidents provide a timely reminder of the importance of staying safe when preparing meals for you and your loved ones.”

Visit www.rbfrs.co.uk/your-safety/safety-at-home/cooking/ for safety advice.