Support group founder recieves first 'Volunteer Passport' from Slough CVS

The founder of health support group in Slough was the first person to collect a Volunteer Passport as part of a scheme by Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS).

The scheme, which launched in March, gives volunteers the chance to train in four different categories — equality and diversity, communication, confidentiality and safeguarding — to earn their passport.

Level one safeguarding training is provided by Slough Borough Council.

A total of 54 people have signed up to the scheme with 19 people who have completed all four modules.

Dolly Bhaskaran, founder of Slough based group Living in Harmony, which supports people living with long term health conditions, was the first person to collect her passport.

She received it at a SCVS meeting at Chalvey Community Centre on Tuesday, June 5.

SCVS volunteer coordinator Yvette Hockley said: “Part of the scheme is hopefully a way for the local community and voluntary sector to save money. By providing this training they don’t have to.”

She said the scheme provides useful skills for people looking for paid employment, who can use volunteering as a pathway towards it.

Visit http://www.sloughcvs.org/training.php for details.