In pictures: Families meet farmyard animals at Herschel Park fun day  

Families flocked to Herschel Park to make feathered and furry friends at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) organised fun day last week.

The event on Thursday, May 31, included a mobile farm, provided by Maidenhead based Basil and Crew.

“The ponies and donkeys everybody loves, I particularly like the goats to be honest,” said Herschel Park manager Ian Judd.

“My grandkids loved the rabbits and guinea pigs.”

About 400 people attended the event at the Upton Close park, which also included facepaint, provided by Emily’s Entertainment and an orienteering challenge by SBC’s Active Slough team.

Using maps, participants of the ‘Xplorer trail’ found letters scattered around the park and used them to spell out words in order to win certificates.

Ian added: “I was very pleased with it, and the weather held out nicely.”