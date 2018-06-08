Slough firefighters launch new kit for England Fire Service Rugby

England Fire Service Rugby marked the launch of three rugby sevens tournaments at Slough Fire Station on Thursday, with the presentation of the team’s newly designed kit.

The squad is made up of firefighters and support staff from all fire services across England including airport and RAF fire service staff.

The club plays home fixtures at London Irish’s Hazelwood centre and trains out of Hinckley RFC in Leicestershire.

Three players at this week’s kit launch, Norman Rogerson, Jason Wilson and Cory Menky, serve at Slough Fire Station.

The club will take part in the London Sevens Festival at Wasps RFC on Saturday, July 7, Fat Boys 7’s at Reading Abbey and National Pub Sevens at Harpenden RFC on Sunday, August 26.

The team’s kit sponsor is loss assessors Morgan Clark.

Company chairman Phil Morgan said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the England Fire Service Rugby with their 2018 Rugby 7’s tournaments.

“It is an added privilege for me to be here today as I spent my youth playing for Slough Rugby Club.”