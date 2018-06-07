Photographers encouraged to enter Slough Horticultural Show

Shutterbugs are being called on to enter their work to the Slough Horticultural Show on August 18.

There will be awards for both adults and children who can enter photographs under a number of categories including, wildlife, landscape, portrait, street photography and many more.

The show is brought to the town by Slough Borough Council (SBC) and the Slough Allotment Federation and takes place in Lascelles Park in Lascelles Road, on 18 August, between 11am and 5pm.

SBC is keen on photographers sharing photos taken of the borough’s parks on the Love Slough’s Parks Facebook Page.

The best photos will be selected for the Love Slough’s Parks annual calendar.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “The horticultural show is about celebrating the talents of the people who live in and around Slough.

“The photography class is a wonderful way of showcasing these talents and I am really looking forward to seeing the pictures that are entered — particularly the ones of our parks and town.”

All competition entries must be delivered to the marquee by 9am on the day of the show.

Haley Baldwin, from Slough Allotment Federation, said: “There are some amazing sites to be seen in our daily lives and you do not have to be an expert to capture them in a photograph.

“Young, old, expert or novice, it is often the most unexpected moment that produces that special photograph.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing what the people of Slough will produce from behind their lenses.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/sloughshow for more entry details and application forms.