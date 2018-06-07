Arbour Park scoops two prestigious building awards

Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium had won two major titles at a prestigious regional building award ceremony.

The stadium scooped the best public service building and best inclusive building at the LABC (Local Authority Building Control) central region building excellence awards.

The home of Slough Town FC won the award at a presentation evening on Friday, May 25 at the Doubletree Hilton in Milton Keynes.

Members of Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) building control team, councillors, officers and builders attended the night.

Regional winners in each category are automatically shortlisted for the LABC national awards in London’s Westminster Plaza in November.

The £8.4million facility was developed by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) — a partnership between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “Arbour Park is a spectacular facility for the public and now award-winning for its build quality, vision and ambition for the town.”

SUR general manager Andy Howell said: “We are extremely proud of Arbour Park and are delighted with the increase in everyone taking part in sporting activities and the amazing rise of Slough Town Football Club now they have a home in the borough.”