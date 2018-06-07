Thief who 'ruthlessly' knocked out victim jailed for six years

A 24-year-old man from Slough knocked out a man before stealing from a vehicle has been jailed for six years.

Michael Britt, of Long Furlong Drive, Slough, was found guilty of attempted GBH, attempted theft and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle by a jury at Reading Crown Court on April 25.

He was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at the same court on Friday, June 1.

Thames Valley Police was called in the early hours of January 1, 2018 to Faraday Road following a report that a vehicle parked on a driveway was seen on CCTV being searched.

A man confronted some men at the scene verbally before Britt punched him in the head, causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

As the 50-year-old man laid on the floor, Britt searched his pockets before walking away.

Twenty minutes later, two men were captured on CCTV approaching an unlocked vehicle and stole items from inside.

Britt was charged by police on January 3.

Investigator Fiona Macleod, of Slough Investigation Hub, said: “The victim of this crime was trying to defend his home and family from thieves, and was ruthlessly and unnecessarily attacked by Britt.

“We hope this sentence will help the family to start to put this ordeal behind them and I would like to thank the victim for his support and bravery.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS staff who assisted the victim and provided key evidence to secure the conviction.

“We take reports of crimes like this one seriously and will offer as much support as possible to victims as we can.

“We would like to take this opportunity to encourage victims of any assault or theft to report it to us, so we can investigate and prosecute offenders.”

Contact the police on 101 to share information or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org