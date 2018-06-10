Pets corner: Izzy at RSPCA Hillingdon

Izzy, a female long-haired tortie, is a friendly girl who came into our care as her owners were moving and could not take her with them. Now she is looking for a new home.

Izzy would prefer to be the only pet so she can have all the attention she deserves, but she could live with children. She is a sweet girl who loves attention and treats.

Izzy has long fur so is looking for someone who is able to brush her regularly to keep her coat in tip-top condition.

Can you offer Izzy a forever home?

If you think you can offer one of our animals a loving home then please ring the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or visit our website www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk to download an application form.