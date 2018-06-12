Slough Carers Support hosts National Carers Week celebration

In honour of National Carers Week, Slough Carers Support hosted a celebration the borough’s unsung heroes on Monday.

About 100 people attended the Unsung Heroes Celebratory Event at the Masonic Centre in Ragstone Road.

The event featured ‘carers’ prayer’ themed poems, performed by Anna Jones from art consortium Creative Junction and Marcia Wright from Slough’s 50Plus Forum.

Performer Irish Frank played guitar for the crowd, as did the multi-talented Dr Jim O’Donnel, Slough lead for the NHS East Berkshrie Clinical Commissioning Group, who also gave a presentation on the group’s work.

Slough based art project The Arts Excite ran a photography workshop based on care related themes.

Debenhams staff provided some much needed pampering, offering gift bags and treatments including hand massages.

Slough Carers Support is part of Slough’s SPACE consortium, led by Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS).

The day was attended by Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal.

“I think everyone had a lovely break from their usual caring routine, every one was really happy and they had an enjoyable day,” said SCVS commuications manager Lorna Allen.

SCVS CEO Ramesh Kukar said about 15 per cent of the population will become carers at some point in their lives, for parents, children, partners and in many other circumstances.

He said the aim of the Unsung Heroes event was to help carers get some much needed respite.

“The main message is you should take care of yourself and you should enjoy life as well,” he added.

At the event, he promoted the #ReachOut campaign, which encourages members of the public to make efforts to speak to people who they think might be isolated or lonely.

“Being isolated is not the same as being lonely — if you’re not talking to your neighbour, if you’re not talking to the people around you, that can make you feel isolated.”

He said the problem does not only affect elderly people, as many youngsters find themselves feeling isolated too despite having hundreds of friends on social media accounts.

Monday’s event marked the start of a week full of activities across the borough to mark the start of Carers Week.

Visit www.sloughcarerssupport.co.uk/carers-week-2018/ for a timetable of events.