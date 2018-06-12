Firefighters rescue kitten from roof in Chalvey

A kitten was rescued by firefighters after it got stuck in a roof.

A Slough fire crew was called to Cotswold Close today (Tuesday) at about 4.30pm to rescue the animal.

Firefighters had to remove a section of the roof in order to free the trapped kitten.

It has no known owner, and it is believed its mother gave birth to it on the roof and left it there.

The kitten is now in the care of the occupiers of the property, who are in contact with the RSPCA.