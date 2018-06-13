Eden Girls' School celebrates 'outstanding' debut Ofsted report

Staff, governors, students and parents of Eden Girls’ School are rejoicing, after their school was judged ‘outstanding’ in every category following its very first Ofsted inspection.

The school inspectorate visited the Bath Road secondary school and sixth form college in early May and published its findings on Wednesday.

The school for 11 to 18 year olds, which opened in September 2015, was praised for its ‘vibrant and inspiring learning community.’

School leaders, governors and the Tauheedul Education Trust, the multi-academy trust to which the school belongs, were praised for having ‘a clear and uncompromising vision for the school that promotes academic excellence, character development and service to the community’.

Inspectors said: “A culture of high expectations, coupled with effective support, permeates the school.

“Pupils’ impeccable conduct and thirst for learning contribute to their excellent outcomes.

The Government watchdog added: “Pupils attain highly and make extremely strong progress from their broadly average starting points right across the curriculum.”

It said disadvantaged students made ‘outstanding’ progress compared to other children nationally with the same starting points.

The report acknowledged 'a few inconsistencies, associated with a growing school,' but said that overall, 'teaching challenges pupils to think deeply and provides support where needed to promote learning well’.

Eden Girls’ School principal Karim Murcia said: “I am extremely proud that our school has been recognised as ‘outstanding’ in our first Ofsted inspection since opening.

“This is a product of the hard work and dedication displayed by every member of our fantastic school community on a daily basis.

”It is wonderful for the staff and governors to be praised so glowingly, however we are most pleased with how clear it was to the inspectors that our pupils enjoy coming to school.”

The school’s chair of governors Dot Thomson added: “With high quality teaching and learning a standard practice, this report provides evidence that our vision for this school is being realised.

“We will strive to continue supporting the school, as we have been doing since the beginning.”