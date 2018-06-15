Police appeal after several fires in Manor Park

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of small fires in Slough overnight.

Between 3 and 5am two crews from Slough attended several fires in the Manor Park area.

Officers were called by the fire service after reports that a canopy of a guest house in Oatlands Drive was set fire to at around 4am this morning.

This was extinguished and no-one was injured.

Further calls were made relating to a number of small bin fires in the area, all of which were extinguished by the fire service.

Investigating officer Sergeant Andy Hewitt of Slough Police Station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who may have seen any of the incidents in the Manor Park area over night.

“We are following up active lines of enquiry, but anybody who has any information can call 101, quoting URN 142 (15/6).”