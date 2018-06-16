Slough Refugee Support delivers police funded FGM awareness training

Education courses on spotting the warning signs of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) are being provided by Slough Refugee Support, with the help of Thames Valley Police (TVP) funding.

About £6,000 was given to the charity in October by the police force as part of its £120,000 FGM grant, awarded to six organisations across the Thames Valley.

Slough Refugee Support has put some of the money towards FGM awareness sessions for members of the borough’s Somali community and for its volunteer advisers, who are normally the first people to speak to new clients.

Support worker and FGM lead Keriann Belcher said this time of year is one of the busiest for parents taking their children overseas to carry out FGM. She said warning signs include going away for long periods of time, travelling to parts of the world known for the practice, and children saying they are going away for a birthday celebration when it is nowhere near their birthday.

“The children will be promised a party or a big celebration and that’s not the case really,” said Keriann.

The age of the children can vary between cultures, but Keriann says they are usually pre-pubescent, often around five, six and seven years old, but some cultures will carry it out at birth, and others at two or three years old.

Slough Refugee Support is also trying to extend its teaching to men.

Keriann added: “There’s quite a lot of information out there about FGM for women, for survivors. We need to educate the men as well.”

The charity is looking for a male volunteer who can spare a few hours a week to give awareness sessions. Knowledge of the Somali language would be useful but not essential. Training and expenses would be provided.

Slough Refugee Support, based on the corner of Bath Road and Stoke Poges Lane, also used part of TVP’s funding to continue its sewing group and for an allotment project, which will give clients the chance to grow their own flowers and vegetables.

Anthony Stansfeld, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley said: “I am pleased to be able to fund these projects. In order for FGM to be tackled, we need to be talking to and raising awareness with communities which are affected as well as with professionals who come into contact with them.

“By creating a dialogue and providing support services, I hope these projects will increase awareness of FGM and help protect those who may be at risk in the future.”

Contact Srsinfo@ sloughrefugeesupport.org.uk or phone 01753 537142 to volunteer.