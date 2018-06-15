In pictures: Salt Hill Activity Centre opens doors to public

Families got the chance to try out high ropes, rock climbing, bowling and more at the Salt Hill Activity Centre, which opened its doors to the public on Monday.

The £5.5m site features a range of activities including a trampolining zone, a high wire climbing area with tight ropes and suspended mid-air tubes, indoor caving, a large soft play area and six 10-pin bowling lanes.

Councillors at the opening of the site in Salt Hill Park by the Bath Road duelled in the battle pit, fighting to knock their opponents into a chasm of spongey cubes.

The project, which has replaced the Absolutely Ten Pin bowling venue, was developed by Slough Urban Renewal on behalf of Slough Borough Council.

The centre also houses five party rooms, a cafe, a bar and more parking spaces.

Slough’s leisure strategy manager Allison Hibbert said: “There was such positive feedback. I think it’s definitely got the ‘wow’ factor.

“I took a group of young people over there last week from Slough Youth Parliament and the best comment from one young lady was this makes Slough interesting. They said for young people it’s what they want.”

She said the site is unique to the surrounding area for the range of activities it has under one roof.

“There’s nothing like this, I would imagine, with that facility mixture. This is very unique,” she added.

The council and its leisure services provider, Everyone Active, will be hosting a free family fun day at the new centre tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm.