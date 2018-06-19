In pictures: Salt Hill Activity Centre holds family fun day

Rock climbing and caving were amongst the activities at the opening of a new activity centre in Salt Hill Park on Saturday (June 16).

Guests at the family fun day at the recently refurbished Salt Hill Activity Centre included the mayor of Slough, councillor Paul Sohal, who cut a cake in the shape of a bowling alley.

The centre had been closed for about a year and a half while the work was completed.

Guests also enjoyed high-wire climbing and bowling.

Organiser Kate Pratt was pleased with how the day went.

She said: “It was really successful.

“Lots of people came along and seemed to enjoy themselves.

“The feedback was fantastic.”

The centre used to be a bowling club and it's hoped the new centre will become a focal point for the community.

“There was some squeaky noises coming from the high ropes,” laughed Kate.

“But it was just a really nice day.”