Job fair to be held at The Curve

A jobs fair featuring more than 30 companies is being held at The Curve on Wednesday, June 27.

Vacancies in areas such as customer service, hospitality, construction and healthcare will be featured at the centre in William Street.

Registration is not necessary for The Slough Jobs Fair, which runs from 10am to 3pm.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq said: “If you are out of work, just finishing education or are looking for your next move on the careers ladder, then why not pop in to The Slough Jobs Fair and find out more about the industries that interest you and what your options are?”

Visit www.sloughjobfair2018.eventbrite.co.uk for further information or to register a stand for your company.