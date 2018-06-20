In pictures: Aspiring archers find range at open day

Budding bowman and aspiring archers enjoyed the chance to find their range with an open day at St Bernards Catholic Grammar School.

On Sunday (June 17) South Bucks Archers ran series of taster sessions for non-members.

More than 40 people attended the open morning to try their hand at archery.

The club currently has about 60 members and its hoped the open day will encourage more people to take up the sport.

Kevin Gray has been involved with the club for about six years.

He said: “Each session was booked solid which was great.

“We couldn't have hoped for a better day.

“I think everyone enjoyed themselves.”

The club has been based at the school for about nine years and normally offers three sessions a week to members.

Club secretary, Mary Blumbergs, added: “It was great to see so many people come and have a go at archery.

“Our experienced archers supervised members of the public as they shot over 450 arrows between them.

“We were really pleased with the amount of interest in the club and had a wonderful time sharing our passion for archery with the local community.”

South Bucks Archers welcomes new members who must first undertake a beginners’ course before joining.

For more details visit www.southbucksarchers.com