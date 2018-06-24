Pets corner: Molly at RSPCA Hillingdon

02:00PM, Sunday 24 June 2018
One-year-old Molly, above, is a striking grey and white, short-haired indoor cat, looking for an adult-only home.
She is very wary of strangers, which can be offputting, but once you have her confidence, she enjoys playtime and cuddles.
Rigby, right, is a gentle, sensitive two-year-old black cat who is rather down in the dumps because after three months in our care, no one has come forward to offer him a loving home.
Call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or go to www.rspca hillingdonclinic.org.uk
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Kebab lovers have been warned to remain vigilant of mystery meat in the borough after councillors were told at a meeting on Monday that orders might not contain ‘what it says on the tin’.
A rapist who ‘took advantage of’ and ‘abducted’ his victim was jailed today.