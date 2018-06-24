SITE INDEX

    • Pets corner: Molly at RSPCA Hillingdon

    Staff Reporter

    Staff Reporter

    One-year-old Molly, above, is a striking grey and white, short-haired indoor cat, looking for an adult-only home.

    She is very wary of strangers, which can be offputting, but once you have her confidence, she enjoys playtime and cuddles.

    Rigby, right,  is a gentle, sensitive two-year-old black cat who is rather down in the dumps because after three months in our care, no one has come forward to offer him a loving home.

    Call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or go to www.rspca hillingdonclinic.org.uk

