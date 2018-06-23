SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 23
22 °C
Sun, 24
23 °C
Mon, 25
26 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Wexham school students visit AkzoNobel Dulux Academy

    Construction students from Wexham Secondary School visited the AkzoNobel Dulux Academy on Wednesday to learn
    about painting and decorating.

    Academy staff showed the BTEC students how to
    prepare and paint surfaces, and which tools, materials and personal protective equipment were required.

    The day was organised by Slough Urban Renewal, who sponsor the BTEC course, in partnership with AkzoNobel, the firm that owns the Dulux brand.

    Vickie Mather of the Dulux Academy said: “Inspiring a new generation who can help fill the shortfall of around 33,000 painters and decorators in the London and the South-east area alone is something we’re really passionate about.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved