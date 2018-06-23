Wexham school students visit AkzoNobel Dulux Academy

Construction students from Wexham Secondary School visited the AkzoNobel Dulux Academy on Wednesday to learn

about painting and decorating.

Academy staff showed the BTEC students how to

prepare and paint surfaces, and which tools, materials and personal protective equipment were required.

The day was organised by Slough Urban Renewal, who sponsor the BTEC course, in partnership with AkzoNobel, the firm that owns the Dulux brand.

Vickie Mather of the Dulux Academy said: “Inspiring a new generation who can help fill the shortfall of around 33,000 painters and decorators in the London and the South-east area alone is something we’re really passionate about.”