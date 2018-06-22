SITE INDEX

    • Slough traffic wardens to be fitted with body cams

    Traffic wardens in Slough will be fitted with body cams following a new £1.3m parking contract with Slough Borough Council.

    Parking providers Indigo announced the five-year contract with the council on Friday, June 15, and has said the new contract will bring extended enforcement hours – including Sundays.

    Other technical innovations include smartphone devices, electric bikes and electric cars. The company also plans to upgrade the pay-and-display machines.

    Kam Hothi, team leader for parking at Slough Borough Council, said: “Indigo have been a true partner and we are delighted this partnership will continue.

    “Slough is going through a huge regeneration programme and network management is a fundamental part of this. 

    “This new contract has a huge number of projects that Slough would like to

    deliver and I am confident that Indigo will embrace this as they have done in previous years.”

    Indigo’s regional commercial manager, Alex Cleland, added: “The aim of our partnership is to improve the service. It’s a growing town and we want to grow with it, using our technology and data collection to highlight things like potential hotspots and provide a more efficient delivery to residents.”

