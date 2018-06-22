Slough traffic wardens to be fitted with body cams

04:46PM, Friday 22 June 2018
Traffic wardens in Slough will be fitted with body cams following a new £1.3m parking contract with Slough Borough Council.
Parking providers Indigo announced the five-year contract with the council on Friday, June 15, and has said the new contract will bring extended enforcement hours – including Sundays.
Other technical innovations include smartphone devices, electric bikes and electric cars. The company also plans to upgrade the pay-and-display machines.
Kam Hothi, team leader for parking at Slough Borough Council, said: “Indigo have been a true partner and we are delighted this partnership will continue.
“Slough is going through a huge regeneration programme and network management is a fundamental part of this.
“This new contract has a huge number of projects that Slough would like to
deliver and I am confident that Indigo will embrace this as they have done in previous years.”
Indigo’s regional commercial manager, Alex Cleland, added: “The aim of our partnership is to improve the service. It’s a growing town and we want to grow with it, using our technology and data collection to highlight things like potential hotspots and provide a more efficient delivery to residents.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A rapist who ‘took advantage of’ and ‘abducted’ his victim was jailed today.