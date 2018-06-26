Slough Voluntary Sector Awards open for nominations

Kind hearted individuals and altruistic organisations are being sought after for this year’s Slough Voluntary Sector Awards, which is now open for nominations.

Now in its seventh year, the awards run by the Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS) celebrate those working to make a positive impact on Slough.

The prestigious award ceremony will be held in November at the Heathrow/Windsor Marriot, in Ditton Road, Slough.

Shortlisted nominees will be wined, dined and entertained as winners of the Slough Volunteer of the Year, Slough Group of the Year, Slough Young Volunteer of the Year and Business Support of the Year categories are revealed.

Slough CVS CEO Ramesh Kukar said: “The awards are appreciated throughout the county and provide a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of our groups’ and volunteers achievements.

“The awards recognise those very special people and groups who give so much of themselves to make our community a better place for all — it’s great to be able to celebrate that work with an evening dedicated to them.”

Last year’s Group of the Year winners were the Frimley Health Foundation Trust Volunteers.

Voluntary Services Manager at the Trust Mike Stone said winning the award attracted plenty of publicity for the trust and ‘without a doubt’ boosted the number of prospective volunteers.

“The prize money was put to good use, enabling a number of projects relating to volunteering to be launched,” he added.

Visit www.voluntarysectorawards.org.uk/slough/ to nominate. Submissions must be made by Friday, July 20 at 5pm.