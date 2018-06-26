Councillor says residents 'don't feel safe anymore' at meeting

“People are scared, and it’s getting worse,” — were the words of a concerned councillor, who commented on anti-social behaviour in the borough at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting last night (Monday).

The words came from Councillor Nora Holledge (Lab, Cippenham Green) as the Safer Slough Partnership presented an update on its work to the council’s Neighbourhoods and Community Services Scrutiny Panel.

“I know it’s hard for the police, but we don’t see them and there’s a lot of problems that have been going on. People are scared and it’s getting worse,” said Cllr Holledge, who expressed worries about anti-social behaviour in the borough and gangs of people intimidating passers by and ‘smashing up things’.

Community safety partnership manager Garry Tallett, who was presenting the report, said the partnership is working on effective ‘lines of communication’ so partners, including councillors, can pinpoint specific concerns in their areas.

He added that better communications can also understand some of the challenges faced in cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Sometimes there’s lots happening but you’re just not told about it,” added Mr Tallett.

Cllr Atiq Sandhu (Lab Chalvey) says his ward is the ‘worst’ part of the borough for criminals.

“They are flourishing, drugs wise, anti-social behaviour wise.”

He said ‘no one’s bothering’ to deal with the issue and complained about it taking half an hour to get hold of the police on a particular matter.

At the meeting at St Martins Place, Bath Road, Mr Tallet said the partnership has funded two dedicated workers to tackle youth gangs and commissioned a review into the issue.

The partnership’s multi-agency modern slavery group has developed an anti-slavery strategy and has provided safeguarding training to over 900 taxi drivers and slavery awareness training to 300 professionals.